Warriors coach Stephen Kearney speaks during a press conference following the the Round 6 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zea... Warriors coach Stephen Kearney speaks during a press conference following the the Round 6 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the New Zealand Warriors at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Friday, June 19, 2020. The New Zealand Warriors have fired coach Kearney while the players and staff are in long-term camp in Australia competing in the National Rugby League during the coronavirus pandemic.(Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — The New Zealand Warriors have fired coach Stephen Kearney while the players and staff are in long-term camp in Australia competing in the National Rugby League.

The Warriors ended Kearney’s 3 1/2-year tenure on Saturday, the morning after a 40-12 loss to South Sydney. It was the Warriors fourth loss in six games in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said Kearney was informed “we needed to make an immediate change.”

“It’s a tough day for all of us. Stephen is extremely professional and has put in a huge amount of effort in the role." George said. "But along with the owners, we feel we need to make a change now in the best interests of the club.”

The Warriors have been in Australia since last month, initially undergoing a 14-day quarantine and then moving to the coast north of Sydney.

Australia and New Zealand closed international borders in March as part of lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, meaning teams can't travel between the countries without having to undergo quarantine.

The Warriors have won 33 of 79 NRL games under Kearney, a former New Zealand international and long-time NRL forward.

Assistant Todd Payten will take over as caretaker coach until a permanent replacement is appointed.

___

