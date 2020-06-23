TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a new director-general for the World Trade Organization (WTO) is due to be appointed soon, the Taiwanese delegation to the global trade body said Monday (June 22) that its advice for speeding up the election process has been adopted.

Following current WHO chief Roberto Azevedo's announcement to end his tenure a year early, countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Moldova, and Mexico have all nominated their own candidates for the new director-general campaign. Azevedo referred to his unexpected early departure as a "family decision" and brushed off speculations that he resigned due to health reasons.

Taiwan's WTO delegation, led by Vivian Lien (連玉蘋), told media that the nomination period for the position lasts from June 8 to July 8 and that so far only four countries have filed their nominations. It added that Irish EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has also expressed interest in leading the WTO although he has not confirmed his official candidacy.

The Taiwanese delegation pointed out that the WTO top post will be vacant at the end of August, but with the economic impacts caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no time should be wasted on the tedious selection process. Therefore, the delegation urged WTO members to shorten the three-month campaign period for candidates. It said its advice was adopted by the global organization, which now aims to finish the entire election before October.

In this instance, the Taiwanese delegation displayed its determination to participate in decisions regarding the WTO's future and said it will continue to pursue recognition on the global stage. The delegation added it is looking forward to collaborating with the new WTO head as well as initiate possible organizational reforms, reported CNA.