A laborer pushes a goods-filled cart at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pande... A laborer pushes a goods-filled cart at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A vendor wearing a mask waits for customers at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-1... A vendor wearing a mask waits for customers at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A laborer carries a load of plastic toys at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 p... A laborer carries a load of plastic toys at a market in Jammu, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the world after the U.S., Russia and Brazil. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, people walk on a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has reported nearly 50 cases of COVID-... FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, people walk on a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea has reported nearly 50 cases of COVID-19 as the virus continues to spread in the densely populated capital area where half of the country’s 51 million people live, according to figures released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) (AP photo)

A health worker takes a nasal sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. Delhi government commenced COVID ... A health worker takes a nasal sample for the COVID-19 rapid antigen test in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 19, 2020. Delhi government commenced COVID 19 testing through rapid antigen methodology in and around containment zones of the capital with a sharp rise in caseloads. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 67 additional cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections.

Figures released Saturday took the country’s total to 12,373 with 280 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10,856 of them have recovered while 1,273 remain in treatment.

The agency says 31 of the new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. They are the largest daily increase since 79 cases on May 28.

South Korea is struggling to contain a spike in fresh virus transmissions since early May, when it eased social distancing rules. Most of the new cases have been reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people reside.

The new cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, church services, a big e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers.

