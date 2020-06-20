Barber Josue Yacahuanca, left center, and his brother Luis, trim the hair of residents free of charge in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Li... Barber Josue Yacahuanca, left center, and his brother Luis, trim the hair of residents free of charge in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Like thousands of businesses in Peru, Yacahuanca's barbershop, called D Barrio Shop, closed its doors March 16 under quarantine orders. Since then, he's watched his personal finances be pulverizing. But, he's brushed it off, deciding to help others with the skills he has. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Josue Yacahuanca clips the hair of a resident free of charge, at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, J... Josue Yacahuanca clips the hair of a resident free of charge, at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Peru has roughly 150,000 barbers, but Yacahuanca is among a few who've decided to offer his services to those most in need. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Residents, equipped with their chairs, ascend a flight of stairs to the top of a hill where barber Josue Yacahuanca is offering free haircuts, in the ... Residents, equipped with their chairs, ascend a flight of stairs to the top of a hill where barber Josue Yacahuanca is offering free haircuts, in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Yacahuanca seeks out clients devastated by a quarantine that's gone on for nearly 100 days in an attempt to stem the wave of new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A resident watches as his neighbors receive free haircuts from Josue Yacahuanca, 21-year-old barber, and his brother Luis, in the San Juan de Luriganc... A resident watches as his neighbors receive free haircuts from Josue Yacahuanca, 21-year-old barber, and his brother Luis, in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Like thousands of businesses across Peru, Yacahuanca's barbershop _ called D Barrio Shop _ closed its doors March 16 under quarantine orders. Since then, he's watched his personal finances be pulverizing. But, he's brushed it off, deciding to help others with the skills he has. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Barber Josue Yacahuanca fastens a haircutting apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe on a resident on the top of a hill in the Sa... Barber Josue Yacahuanca fastens a haircutting apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe on a resident on the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. With ease, he moves between clients who want a clean, classic cut to those who ask for modern styles, free of charge. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

The golden briefcase of 21-year-old barber Josue Yacahuanca sits on a rock at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Pe... The golden briefcase of 21-year-old barber Josue Yacahuanca sits on a rock at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. The treasured briefcase holds his life's passion: five clipper blades, 20 combs, four scissors and a bottle with alcohol among other tools of his trade. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

A resident, wearing a barber's apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe, waits to receive a free haircut from Josue Yacahuanca, in ... A resident, wearing a barber's apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe, waits to receive a free haircut from Josue Yacahuanca, in the San Juan de Lurigancho poor district of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Yacahuanca seeks out clients devastated by a quarantine that's gone on for nearly 100 days in an attempt to stem the wave of new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Twelve-year-old Yacdel Flores, hauling hard plastic stools, ascends a flight of stairs to the top of a hill to receive a free haircut from 21-year-old... Twelve-year-old Yacdel Flores, hauling hard plastic stools, ascends a flight of stairs to the top of a hill to receive a free haircut from 21-year-old barber Josue Yacahuanca, in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. There are around 150,000 hairdressers in Peru, but Yacahuanca is one of the few who decided to offer his services for free to those most in need amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Josue Yacahuanca, a 21-year-old barber, puts an apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe on a resident as he prepares to give him a... Josue Yacahuanca, a 21-year-old barber, puts an apron emblazoned with an image of salsa singer Hector Lavoe on a resident as he prepares to give him a free haircut, in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. Greeting each client, Yacahuanca drapes his clients with the apron, bringing with him memories of the music he always had playing in his shop. "I'm a fan of his music," Yacahuanca said. "He sings about the realities of life - sadness and joy." (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Josue Yacahuanca, a 21-year-old barber, his briefcase of tools in hand, ascends a flight of stairs in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima,... Josue Yacahuanca, a 21-year-old barber, his briefcase of tools in hand, ascends a flight of stairs in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. In the midst of one of the worst recessions in the western hemisphere due to an extensive quarantine to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the barber offers free haircuts in Lima's working class neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Barber Josue Yacahuanca styles the hair of a resident free of charge at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Fr... Barber Josue Yacahuanca styles the hair of a resident free of charge at the top of a hill in the San Juan de Lurigancho neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Friday, June 19, 2020. "I want them to look in the mirror and see a bit of hope," said Yacahuanca, who's just 21 years old but already considers himself a veteran barber because he starting cutting hair age 13. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Once a week, barber Josué Yacahuanca makes his way up the dusty hills of Peru's capital, heading into its poorest neighborhoods carrying a treasured golden briefcase that holds his life's passion — five clipper blades, 20 combs, four scissors and a bottle with alcohol.

Yacahuanca seeks out clients devastated by a coronavirus lockdown that has gone on for nearly 100 days in an attempt to stem the wave of new infections. He does it for free.

“I want them to look in the mirror and see a bit of hope,” said Yacahuanca, who though just 21 years old is a veteran barber, having started cutting hair at age 13.

With ease, he moves between clients who want a clean, classic cut to those who ask for modern styles. Most recently he set up shop at the “December 24″ neighborhood, where almost everybody has lost their jobs because of the pandemic, forcing many to work as street vendors.

Yacahuanca had a rocky start in life himself. Abandoned by his mother, he was raised by his godmother, Gloria Alvarez. Despite obstacles, he discovered a business savvy at a young age. He hustled at odd jobs, selling sweets, cleaning houses, working in outdoor markets and at a bus station.

“My life was hard,” he said, working under a shade tree with a bird's eye view of the neighborhood populated by single mothers and their children who wear torn cloths and lack running water at home.

“I look at them and I see myself,” he said.

Peru has been one of Latin America's hardest hit by recession brought on by the virus outbreak. Its gross domestic product has already shrunk 12% this year, a rate outpacing the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, according to the World Bank.

Every day, the toll mounts in Peru, where officials reported Thursday a total of 7,400 deaths and more than 244,000 people falling ill.

Like thousands of businesses across Peru, Yacahuanca's barbershop — called D Barrio Shop — closed its doors March 16 under lockdown orders. Since then, he watched his personal finances be pulverized. But he brushed it off, deciding to help others with the skills he has.

Greeting each client, Yacahuanca drapes them with a white cape emblazoned with a giant portrait of his favorite salsa singer, Héctor Lavoe, bringing it memories of the music he always had playing in his shop.

“I'm a fan of his music," Yacahuanca said. “He sings about the realities of life — sadness and joy.”

Peru has roughly 150,000 barbers, and Yacahuanca and a few others are offering their services to those most in need at no charge.

Setting out on foot or hailing a motorcycle taxi once a week, he ventures into neighborhoods in need, including some where hunger has started to take hold among some residents.

On each trip, he follows a routine, setting out an old wooden chair as his makeshift barber chair and offering up his services. Most people ask twice when they don't believe the cut is free.

“I tell them, sure," he said. "It's from my heart.”