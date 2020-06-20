BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2252 Down 18 Jul 2435 2435 2301 2387 Down 32 Sep 2228 Down 17 Sep 2262 2289 2243 2252 Down 18 Dec 2236 2260 2218 2228 Down 17 Mar 2226 2249 2206 2216 Down 20 May 2227 2248 2205 2216 Down 19 Jul 2235 2237 2205 2216 Down 19 Sep 2232 2234 2208 2212 Down 19 Dec 2227 2231 2207 2207 Down 20 Mar 2208 Down 19 May 2190 Down 19