BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2252
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2435
|2435
|2301
|2387
|Down
|32
|Sep
|2228
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2262
|2289
|2243
|2252
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2236
|2260
|2218
|2228
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2226
|2249
|2206
|2216
|Down
|20
|May
|2227
|2248
|2205
|2216
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2235
|2237
|2205
|2216
|Down
|19
|Sep
|2232
|2234
|2208
|2212
|Down
|19
|Dec
|2227
|2231
|2207
|2207
|Down
|20
|Mar
|2208
|Down
|19
|May
|2190
|Down
|19