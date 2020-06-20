  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2252 Down 18
Jul 2435 2435 2301 2387 Down 32
Sep 2228 Down 17
Sep 2262 2289 2243 2252 Down 18
Dec 2236 2260 2218 2228 Down 17
Mar 2226 2249 2206 2216 Down 20
May 2227 2248 2205 2216 Down 19
Jul 2235 2237 2205 2216 Down 19
Sep 2232 2234 2208 2212 Down 19
Dec 2227 2231 2207 2207 Down 20
Mar 2208 Down 19
May 2190 Down 19