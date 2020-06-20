New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|95.90
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|94.30
|95.30
|93.45
|93.75
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|98.15
|Down
|.70
|Sep
|96.70
|97.55
|95.60
|95.90
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|98.85
|99.60
|97.80
|98.15
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|100.90
|101.65
|99.90
|100.25
|Down
|.65
|May
|103.05
|103.05
|101.30
|101.65
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|103.95
|104.40
|102.70
|103.00
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|105.30
|105.70
|104.05
|104.30
|Down
|.85
|Dec
|107.35
|107.35
|105.95
|106.05
|Down
|.90
|Mar
|109.15
|109.15
|107.70
|107.75
|Down
|.95
|May
|109.75
|109.75
|108.90
|108.90
|Down 1.00
|Jul
|110.00
|110.20
|110.00
|110.00
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|111.10
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|112.75
|112.75
|112.65
|112.65
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|114.35
|Down 1.05
|May
|115.40
|Down 1.05