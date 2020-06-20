  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/06/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 95.90 Down .85
Jul 94.30 95.30 93.45 93.75 Down .85
Sep 98.15 Down .70
Sep 96.70 97.55 95.60 95.90 Down .85
Dec 98.85 99.60 97.80 98.15 Down .70
Mar 100.90 101.65 99.90 100.25 Down .65
May 103.05 103.05 101.30 101.65 Down .70
Jul 103.95 104.40 102.70 103.00 Down .80
Sep 105.30 105.70 104.05 104.30 Down .85
Dec 107.35 107.35 105.95 106.05 Down .90
Mar 109.15 109.15 107.70 107.75 Down .95
May 109.75 109.75 108.90 108.90 Down 1.00
Jul 110.00 110.20 110.00 110.00 Down 1.05
Sep 111.10 Down 1.05
Dec 112.75 112.75 112.65 112.65 Down 1.05
Mar 114.35 Down 1.05
May 115.40 Down 1.05