Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, June 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;84;77;SSW;8;79%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;82;Mostly sunny;103;84;WNW;6;56%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, breezy;84;69;Partly sunny;88;71;W;16;42%;14%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;75;62;Hazy sunshine;78;61;E;10;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A morning t-storm;70;55;Periods of sun;69;56;ENE;10;68%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;59;48;Clouds and sunshine;61;50;SE;5;67%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Sunny and hot;104;78;ESE;14;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;62;43;Partly sunny;66;47;SSW;8;29%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Inc. clouds;91;72;Sunny, breezy, hot;92;70;NNE;14;48%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;ESE;7;39%;4%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;61;45;Partly sunny;62;53;ESE;6;79%;81%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;102;74;Mostly sunny;105;76;NW;8;19%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;93;74;Cloudy and humid;92;74;S;4;70%;57%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Cloudy;86;70;W;12;62%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;95;77;A t-storm around;94;77;SSW;6;68%;55%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;73;63;Showers and t-storms;76;64;SW;9;75%;62%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;79;SW;9;36%;14%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;81;61;Some sun, a t-storm;73;59;W;9;75%;82%;9

Berlin, Germany;Rain, not as warm;71;59;Cloudy;63;57;NW;10;70%;44%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;47;A heavy thunderstorm;62;50;SE;8;77%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;58;Decreasing clouds;79;58;E;10;67%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers;70;59;A shower or t-storm;67;59;NW;16;76%;84%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;E;5;58%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;Showers and t-storms;81;61;WSW;6;66%;72%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;71;61;A shower or t-storm;70;59;NW;11;75%;82%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;62;44;Sun and some clouds;63;56;ENE;7;74%;81%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;88;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;ENE;7;38%;38%;9

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;79;65;Decreasing clouds;77;62;ENE;8;69%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;92;71;Hazy sunshine;95;71;NNW;10;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and warm;78;56;Not as warm;67;54;W;7;74%;84%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;A shower or t-storm;80;67;SSE;4;68%;80%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;86;Periods of sun, warm;102;84;WSW;8;50%;68%;10

Chicago, United States;Warmer;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;69;S;8;58%;73%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;90;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;WSW;8;77%;83%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;70;60;Periods of rain;69;60;NW;8;86%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with hazy sun;85;77;Hazy sunshine;86;77;WNW;7;74%;20%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;94;76;A strong t-storm;94;77;S;9;58%;64%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with sunshine;86;71;High clouds;87;71;S;11;63%;7%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;106;85;Hazy and very warm;104;86;ESE;9;44%;25%;12

Denver, United States;A shower or t-storm;71;49;Warmer with sunshine;85;59;WNW;6;30%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Rain and a t-storm;88;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;SSE;9;83%;74%;7

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;93;75;Mostly cloudy;88;72;SSE;6;65%;19%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain to drizzle;60;47;A little p.m. rain;64;51;SSE;14;68%;85%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;94;65;Mostly sunny;95;68;NNE;6;15%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;SW;5;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;Clouds and sun;95;82;SSE;8;63%;55%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;66;47;Sun and clouds;63;43;ESE;4;57%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ESE;5;81%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;81;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;53;E;15;59%;1%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SSW;4;79%;77%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;91;80;S;8;72%;74%;13

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;87;74;Partial sunshine;87;74;ENE;15;55%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;90;73;Periods of sun;88;75;W;10;65%;44%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, warm;104;77;Hazy and very warm;101;78;NNE;10;34%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower or t-storm;74;67;A t-storm around;81;66;W;6;72%;46%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNE;7;71%;58%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;103;79;Hazy sunshine;94;77;N;10;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Hazy sunshine;57;35;Hazy sunshine;62;37;WSW;5;46%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and warm;96;64;Sunny and very warm;95;64;N;6;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;87;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;SW;12;57%;44%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;69;Heavy thunderstorms;79;69;SE;5;85%;86%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;104;81;Hazy sunshine;104;81;NNW;9;19%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;86;66;A couple of t-storms;83;65;ENE;8;56%;67%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;ENE;15;62%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;85;67;Hazy sun;86;69;WSW;6;61%;10%;8

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;91;82;Rain and a t-storm;92;81;SSE;6;81%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;4;78%;58%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;63;27;Sunny and mild;61;28;NE;6;19%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A couple of t-storms;85;75;SW;6;81%;77%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;61;Partly sunny;65;60;SSE;7;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;79;62;NNW;9;60%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;66;54;Partly sunny;69;57;S;11;62%;72%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;Clouds to sun;76;61;SW;7;62%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;81;69;Sunny and nice;81;69;S;7;71%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;W;6;33%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;90;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;83;WSW;8;71%;68%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;75;More clouds than sun;89;73;NE;5;73%;65%;8

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;SE;6;68%;75%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;59;54;A t-storm in spots;62;48;NNE;11;71%;73%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;83;56;A p.m. t-storm;83;58;N;6;41%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;ESE;8;70%;72%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A stray thunderstorm;79;63;Heavy thunderstorms;83;64;ENE;7;77%;74%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;92;78;Partly sunny;86;79;SW;18;70%;31%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the p.m.;57;49;Turning cloudy;60;52;ENE;5;71%;88%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;Sunny and hot;91;73;WSW;5;44%;7%;10

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;82;65;Afternoon showers;84;58;NE;7;68%;93%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;90;83;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;81;SSW;12;76%;80%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;74;55;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;WSW;9;66%;66%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;68;Fog in the morning;82;69;SSE;7;67%;55%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;92;65;WNW;9;33%;1%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with a shower;58;40;Showers around;58;41;W;6;70%;74%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;68;Partly sunny, warmer;81;62;NNE;8;59%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;62;ESE;7;49%;84%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;91;64;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;SSW;7;50%;8%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. rain;82;78;A t-storm around;83;80;NNW;12;85%;65%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;4;83%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;89;75;Couple of t-storms;85;74;E;6;83%;78%;4

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;Nice with some sun;75;57;WSW;5;54%;23%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun, some clouds;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;51;ENE;11;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;SW;5;70%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;74;A t-storm around;87;74;SSE;15;79%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;76;Mostly sunny;95;75;ESE;6;51%;9%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Brief a.m. showers;68;58;A shower or t-storm;65;57;NW;9;75%;66%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;85;62;Hazy sunshine;90;63;SSE;6;52%;19%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;65;49;A little p.m. rain;68;50;S;8;59%;67%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;Sunny and nice;78;62;W;8;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;81;76;A shower or two;83;74;ESE;12;72%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;57;51;A shower or two;59;52;E;12;72%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm or two;84;63;Heavy thunderstorms;79;64;ENE;5;79%;76%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;67;Sunny;83;70;N;4;66%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;108;76;Mostly sunny, warm;110;79;ESE;5;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;NNW;7;47%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;82;58;Not as warm;69;55;NE;11;60%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Not as warm;70;55;Sunshine;68;57;SW;13;67%;1%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;77;65;SSE;6;82%;90%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Lots of sun, breezy;89;79;A t-storm in spots;88;80;ESE;15;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;78;64;A shower or t-storm;78;65;NE;5;92%;80%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;85;61;Sun and clouds;83;60;NW;6;27%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy;54;43;A little p.m. rain;55;41;SSW;2;67%;74%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;NE;6;69%;56%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;NNW;8;59%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;Occasional rain;69;57;SW;8;76%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Variable clouds;85;65;Mostly sunny;86;66;W;5;55%;10%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;70;Rain and drizzle;79;70;ESE;9;70%;80%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;76;SSW;8;82%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;W;11;59%;31%;11

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers around;88;78;A shower;89;79;E;14;72%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Periods of sun;72;56;ENE;10;65%;8%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNW;8;70%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;93;83;Very hot;97;79;NW;7;56%;48%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;77;61;Winds subsiding;69;55;ENE;16;64%;8%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;92;67;Mostly sunny;96;67;NNE;9;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;8;41%;25%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;100;80;Mostly sunny and hot;100;77;WNW;7;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;81;74;Partly sunny;82;73;WSW;11;53%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;86;63;Partly sunny, nice;88;64;NE;5;44%;14%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;69;65;Pleasant and warmer;80;67;S;8;66%;42%;11

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;78;64;Mostly sunny;79;62;S;5;69%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very hot;104;75;Cooler with hazy sun;82;66;NNW;12;68%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;68;Plenty of sunshine;86;67;WNW;16;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds rolling in;90;60;Not as hot;82;54;N;8;30%;78%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;75;61;A little rain;67;55;SE;5;71%;82%;2

Vienna, Austria;A few showers;71;60;A shower or t-storm;67;58;NW;12;77%;83%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;92;77;NNW;4;65%;83%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of t-storms;82;62;Heavy thunderstorms;81;62;ENE;7;75%;86%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Heavy p.m. t-storms;79;62;Thunderstorms;77;64;NNW;6;80%;86%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;52;52;Windy;55;47;SSE;21;91%;67%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm or two;87;77;S;6;80%;79%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;85;57;A t-storm around;84;56;NE;4;40%;47%;12

