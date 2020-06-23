TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost Singaporean airline Scoot announced on Monday (June 22) the resumption of flights between Taiwan and Singapore starting July 5 as air travel gradually returns.

One flight a week will be serviced from Singapore to Taoyuan by Boeing B787-9 aircraft, scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sunday and 3:05 p.m. for the return flight, wrote CNA.

Crew members and passengers will be subject to rigorous disease control measures, according to the company. Individuals are required to have their temperatures measured before boarding, wear masks at all times, and follow seating and distancing guidelines.

Passengers are advised to check-in online and submit their health certificates in advance. To ensure frequent disinfection onboard the plane, they will be provided with a kit containing sanitizer, medical masks, and antibacterial wipes.

The budget airline halted flight operations to the island country on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Southeast Asian city-state has recorded 42,313 COVID-19 infections and 26 deaths as of Tuesday (June 23), according to Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, Singapore is returning to normalcy in stages. The nation entered phase two on June 19, when most businesses and social activities were allowed to resume as Singaporeans adopt a new “COVID-19-safe normal,” The Straits Times quoted Health Minister Gan Kim Yong as saying.