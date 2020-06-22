TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Apple Daily Taiwan, one of the country's major Chinese language newspapers, confirmed in a press release on Monday (June 22) that the newspaper will start laying off 140 employees, or 13 percent of the total staff, due to impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1995 by Hong Kong entrepreneur Jimmy Lai (黎智英), the newspaper began publication in Taiwan in 2003. It focuses heavily on gossip, breaking news, and paparazzi reports.

After rumors about Apple Daily planning to reduce its staff circulated in recent days, Apple Daily said in the press release that the company had launched its subscription system last year knowing that it would not be an easy road to tread. However, advertising revenue for the newspaper has drastically declined this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the company to operate in Taiwan at a loss.

The release said the company will lay off 65 employees in the digital department and news desk and an additional 75 in the sales and administrative departments.

Apple Daily said that even though the media environment in Taiwan is not mature enough for a subscription system and the model is struggling to gain traction, the company will continue to move in this direction and improve the quality of services for members.

As for non-members, the newspaper said that it will do its best to make it easy for them to read the best reporting from Apple Online.