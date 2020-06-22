TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese bomber and fighter jet approached Taiwan's airspace on Monday (June 22), marking the 8th time People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) warplanes have menaced the country in less than two weeks.

Taiwan's Air Force on Monday announced that a PLAAF Xi'an H-6 strategic bomber and a Chengdu J-10 were detected entering the southwest corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) at noon, reported CNA. The Air Force responded by issuing a warning to the aircraft and dispatched aerial reconnaissance and patrol aircraft to intercept them.

After being met with Taiwanese patrol jets, the planes departed Taiwan's ADIZ. Based on the Ministry of National Defense data, this is the eighth time Chinese military jets have threatened Taiwan's airspace in 13 days.

The previous seven incidents included several Su-30 fighter jets on June 9, a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane on June 12, a J-10 on June 16, a J-10 and a Y-8 on June 17, a J-10 and a Shenyang J-11 on June 18, a J-10 on June 19, and a J-10 on June 21.