A PepsiCo factory in Beijing has reported eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. A PepsiCo factory in Beijing has reported eight confirmed cases of COVID-19. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A PepsiCo food factory in Beijing was ordered to suspend production on Sunday (June 21) after eight of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cases had been reported one day prior by the Daxing district factory, triggering widespread concern over the safety of Pepsi products in China. Out of the eight confirmed patients, two had recently shopped at Xinfadi Market (新發地), where the new wave of infections is believed to have originated, according to UDN.

PepsiCo China Director of Corporate Affairs Fan Zhimin (樊志敏) confirmed the news at Beijing's daily epidemic press conference Sunday, stressing that the company has initiated an emergency response and disinfected its facilities. Government health officials also revealed that 87 people who had been in close contact with the infected have been sent to designated quarantine centers, while 480 workers at the factory have tested negative for the virus.

The American food and beverage giant established its first bottling plant in the city of Shenzhen in 1981, signifying the official start of its Chinese investments. Besides its Beijing and Shenzhen branches, the corporation also has factories in Hubei province and Shanghai, reported ETtoday.

According to New Talk, the Chinese capital reported 227 domestically transmitted cases between June 11 to 20, and all are currently receiving treatment at local hospitals.