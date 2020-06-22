TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Marine Corps will start to train on the country’s outlying islands in the South China Sea, which reportedly will be a target of a staged assault by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China in its August drills.

The marines will be reassigned to the Dongsha Islands (Pratas Islands) for short-term training programs, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed on Monday (June 22). Located 444 kilometers from Kaohsiung City, the Dongsha Islands consist of one island, two coral reefs, and two banks.

The move comes amid heightened concern over the islands’ combat preparedness following a Kyodo News story last month that said the PLA’s Southern Theater Command will be conducting a simulated invasion of the islands involving large-scale maneuvers. Administered by Kaohsiung's Cijin District, the islands are currently manned by Coast Guard personnel.

The Marine Corps was previously posted to the Dongsha Islands, fitted with two guided-missile equipment carriers and a LAADS (Low-Altitude Aircraft Detection System) air defense radar system. The Coast Guard took over defenses in 2000, when relevant arms were pulled back over maintenance difficulties, reported UDN.

The MND has stressed that Coast Guard personnel will receive adequate training before they are stationed on the islands, and exercises are constantly conducted to ensure their combat readiness, according to CNA.