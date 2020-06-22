  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's heatwave will continue until Tuesday, thunderstorms to follow

Sunny weather will continue until Sunday, higher chances of thunderstorms as moisture increases

  443
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/22 15:59

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former CWB weather forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Monday (June 22) that hot, sunny weather will continue until this Sunday (June 28), but warned of higher chances of afternoon thunderstorms from Tuesday, when moisture has been forecasted to increase, CNA reported.

A stationary front has been hovering near Taiwan's northern waters today, causing parts of the mountainous areas and adjacent flat areas to see small-scale thunderstorms, Wu said, adding that apart from minor storms, Taiwan's weather will continue to be sunny and hot.

The meteorologist said that the heatwave will not change much from June 23 to 28, with highs of 36 and 37 degrees Celsius across the nation and even 38 degrees in some special geological environments, such as rift valleys. Wu reminded the public to pay attention to sunburn and heatstroke prevention.

However, moisture will begin to gradually increase starting Tuesday, causing the possibility of occasional morning showers for southwestern Taiwan's coastal area and a rise in daily sporadic afternoon showers or thunderstorms for Taiwan's mountainous areas, Wu said. Beginning Thursday, some plains adjacent to mountains will have a greater chance of seeing convective afternoon rainfall.
CWB
Daniel Wu
afternoon thunderstorms
occasional showers
convective afternoon rainfall
Taiwan weather
Taiwan
rain

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan opens to short-term business travelers from 11 countries, regions
Taiwan opens to short-term business travelers from 11 countries, regions
2020/06/22 12:03
7th Chinese fighter sighted near Taiwan could be from new deployment in SCS
7th Chinese fighter sighted near Taiwan could be from new deployment in SCS
2020/06/22 10:39
Taiwan's Brave Eagle jet trainer makes inaugural flight
Taiwan's Brave Eagle jet trainer makes inaugural flight
2020/06/22 10:07
Taiwan NSO director concludes farewell concert with Mahler pieces
Taiwan NSO director concludes farewell concert with Mahler pieces
2020/06/21 12:07
Heat advisory remains in place after Taipei hits 37.2 degrees
Heat advisory remains in place after Taipei hits 37.2 degrees
2020/06/21 10:00