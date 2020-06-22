TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers riding the Taiwan Railways trains can expect to relish in new gastronomic delights as the railway service rolls out a variety of limited-edition bento boxes between June 24 and July 31.

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced on Monday (June 22) that seven new types of bento will be added to the company's signature boxed meals, available only during the designated period. The special delicacies are launched in line with the government's campaign to revive an economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic by promoting domestic travel.

TRA's catering centers in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Keelung's Qidu, Hualien, and Taitung will be responsible for the preparation of the new products. Each flavor of the bento boxes will be available on a scale of 150 units a day, wrote CNA.

The meals are made from local ingredients and are touted as both nutritious and delectable. Highlights include chicken cooked with Shaoxing rice wine, plum sauce, or ginseng; pork stir-fried with sesame oil; as well as taro- and djulis-based rice boxes.

For gourmands who wish to sample every one of the limited-edition bento, they will need to travel around the island on trains during the event's five-week span. Most of the boxed meals are priced at NT$100 (US$3.38) each.

Containing rice, meat, and Taiwanese-style side dishes, TRA bento has become a must-try food for passengers. A total of 10.53 million bento boxes were sold last year, and sales this year have picked up as the COVID-19 threat eases in Taiwan.

Limited-edition Taiwan Railways bento (TRA website photos)