Taiwan’s Asus announces PB Tech partnership to distribute IoT products in New Zealand

PB Tech, biggest computing, IT retailer in New Zealand, has had IoT success in agriculture, transportation

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/06/22 14:49
Asus logo (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus Australia is teaming up with PB Tech to distribute the Taiwanese company's internet of things (IoT) products in New Zealand.

PB Tech is the largest computing and information technology retailer in New Zealand with 11 stores and service centers in the North Island and one in Christchurch, according to Reseller News. The retailer is the only distributor of Asus interprocess communication (IPC) products in the New Zealand market, according to an Asus press release.

PB Tech also has dedicated business, education, wholesale, and service divisions working out of its 7,000 square meter-plus head office and distribution center in Manukau, Auckland. The company has a successful track record of industrial IoT deployments with organizations in the transportation and agricultural sectors around the country, the press release said.

"This distribution agreement builds on the existing relationship between Asus and PB Tech supplying end-user computing devices to New Zealand commercial and retail markets," the announcement stated. The partnership between the two companies started in April 2020, according to the statement.
