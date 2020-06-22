TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's restaurants are preparing for more walk-ins as the country eases its social distancing guidelines following 70 days without any new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, and one fast-food chain plans to hire 600 employees in the coming weeks.

Introduced from Japan in 1990, Mos Burger boasts 281 stores across Taiwan. The pandemic has not deterred the brand from its plans to expand to different locations, which it expects will create approximately 600 jobs.

The company said employees are entitled to benefits, including travel and wedding subsidies, health screening, and birthday and holiday gifts. Store manager salaries can reach NT$50,000 (US$1,690), and overseas relocation is a possibility for outstanding employees.

Meanwhile, new graduates in Taiwan are frustrated as they enter the job market during a pandemic, with fewer openings being posted, according to employment agency yes123.

Taiwanese original equipment manufacturers (OEM) suppliers are facing a steep drop in orders from overseas clients. In addition, flights and hotels that target business travelers have been left nearly empty by the pandemic, and some have responded with layoffs and furloughs to offset cost pressure.