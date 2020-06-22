TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is now allowing short-term business travelers from 11 countries and regions to enter the nation starting Monday (June 22), with the option of applying for shortened quarantine periods if they meet certain conditions.

According to the new guidelines, business travelers who meet four conditions and present a negative Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 within three days prior to departure can have their 14-day quarantine period shortened to five or seven days, CNA reported. The four conditions are:

Being cleared by the CECC for entry A length of stay less than three months Businesspersons who enter Taiwan for short-term business-related activities Departing from places deemed low to medium-risk for coronavirus and have not traveled to other countries in the last 14 days before boarding a flight to Taiwan.

Places deemed to be low-risk by the CECC include: New Zealand, Australia, Macau, Palau, Fiji, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Mongolia, and Bhutan. Countries considered medium-risk are South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Travelers from low-risk countries or regions who have stayed for five days in a quarantine hotel can contact local health authorities to take a COVID-19 test, which they have to pay for themselves. Those arriving from medium-risk locations can request a test at their own expense after seven days in quarantine.

According to the CECC, after obtaining a negative COVID-19 test certificate, business travelers may contact local health authorities to end quarantine and begin 21 days of self-health management. During this period, travelers are expected to check their temperature daily and reply to text messages from officials regarding their health status.

In addition, they should limit themselves to business-related activities listed on their itineraries. They should also record their daily activities and people they come in contact with, avoid public places, and wear a mask at all times when going out.

When applying for shortened quarantine, travelers must provide relevant certificates and documents for their business trip from the local Taiwanese company, their travel itinerary, and disease prevention plans from their own company. They will also be required to present health authorities with negative COVID-19 test certificates tested within three days prior to their flight to Taiwan.

The epidemic command center emphasized that the new regulations only apply to short-term business travelers. Those planning to stay in Taiwan for more than three months will still be required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon entering the country.