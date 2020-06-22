The mayor of the Belgian city of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, was released from the hospital on Sunday, after surviving a knife attack.

De fauw was seriously injured on Saturday when he was stabbed by a man he now says he knew.

The 62-year-old mayor was taken to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

"I am convinced that he came to kill me. But why? I would very much like to know," the mayor said, according to local media outlet HLN.

The stabbing left a 14-centimeter (5.5-inch) gash to his neck, which required 24 stitches, and lost a lot of blood, according to local media reports.

"I was lucky that it was a short knife," De fauw told local media, adding that he was relieved to discharged from the hospital and be sent home to recover.

The mayor, who is also a lawyer, said the assailant was a former client, whom he had defended in court multiple times.

Authorities confirmed that a 35-year-old had been arrested and said the motive remains unclear. The suspect has not made any statements regarding the stabbing, his lawyer said.

Bruges is located near the coast in western Belgium and has a population of 120,000. The city is known for its medieval history and is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

