SW Taiwan’s mangoes sell briskly abroad

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Sunday (June 21) attended an activity in Taipei promoting the 2020 Tainan International Mango Festival (台南國際芒果節), saying that the export of Tainan mangoes has increased this year compared to past years and encouraging people in Taipei to take vacations down south where the mangoes are abundant.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the export of Tainan mangoes has so far year-over-year increased in 2020, CNA quoted Huang as saying. As of mid-June, when Tainan mangoes had not yet reached high season, the city had shipped a total of 547 tons to fulfill export orders, which is an eight to nine percent increase compared to the same period last year, the mayor said.

The mayor attributed the origin of both the Irwin mangoes (愛文芒果) and the Jinhuang mangoes (金煌芒果), which are popular in Japan and Singapore, respectively, to Tainan. He encouraged busy Taipei people who are craving mangoes to take vacations in the southern city.

During the 2020 Tainan International Mango Festival running from June 26 to July 12, various mango-themed activities will take place in districts where the fruit actually grows within the city.

According to the Council of Agriculture's statistics, Taiwan exported a total of 8,000 tons of mangoes last year, which is up 56 percent compared to the previous year. This year, as of June 17, Taiwan's mango exports have grown by 17 percent year-over-year, foreshadowing a possible new peak for mango exports in 2020.

For more information about the festival's activities, please visit this site.



(#小貝米漿 #芒果 #台灣芒果 YouTube video)



(Edward Lan photo)