TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The highest, longest suspension bridge in Taiwan, located near the magnificent Shuanglong Waterfall (雙龍瀑布), a popular tourist attraction in central Taiwan, opened Saturday (June 20).

The new Shuanglong (Twin Dragon) rainbow suspension bridge in Nantou County's Xinyi Township is parallel to another, older suspension bridge near the falls. The new bridge is 342 meters in length and stretches 110 meters above the riverbed, or about the height of a 30-story building, CNA reported.

The Nantou County Government has recommended that the public take Grand Transit (豐榮客運) bus No. 6288 from across the Shuili Train Station (水里火車) to visit the bridge and waterfalls, saying that the road leading to the village near the bridge is narrow and that parking is limited.

The suspension bridge cost NT$60 million (US$2 million) to build, and the funding came from the Nantou County Government, the Sun Moon Lake National Scenic Area Administration, and the Xinyi Township Office.

Shuanglong Waterfall used to be a tall, single-layer waterfall, but it split into two layers in 1999 due to the the 921 Earthquake, making it a tourist hot spot. The road linking the waterfalls with the outside world was destroyed by Typhoon Morakot in 2009, causing the popularity of the attraction to decline; however, the new bridge is intended to rekindle the public's interest.

A cap of 1,500 visitors a day has been put in place, and visitors are required to purchase advance tickets online. Those who drive should park their cars at the Shuanglong Bridge parking lot (雙龍橋停車場) and then take the shuttle bus into the village. For tickets and more information, please refer to this site (Chinese).



(Nantou County Government photos)



(禮名畫的生活旅遊日記 FB photo)