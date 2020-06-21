Several areas of Taiwan are expected to continue to experience hot weather until Tuesday (June 23), after Taipei recorded the island's highest temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius Saturday (June 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau.



A heat advisory that has been in place for most of the week was updated on Saturday, with the bureau forecasting consistent daytime highs of up to 36 degrees in Taipei, New Taipei, Hualien, Taitung, Yunlin, Nantou and Kaohsiung through Sunday afternoon.



Most areas will see cloudy to sunny weather through Monday, with sporadic showers likely in the early hours in central and southern Taiwan, while afternoon thunderstorms are forecast for northeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas over the same period, according to the bureau.



Central and southern Taiwan may see higher chances of showers from Tuesday due to moist air carried by a southwesterly wind, the bureau added.