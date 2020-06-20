A shop in Hong Kong was ordered to remove a statue in praise of freedom A shop in Hong Kong was ordered to remove a statue in praise of freedom (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to the controversial national security law, China will post a National Security Office (駐港國安公署) in Hong Kong , reports said Saturday (June 20).

The national security law, recently proposed at China’s rubber-stamp National People’s Congress, has met widespread condemnation from both the democratic movement inside Hong Kong as well as from politicians overseas, including the United States and the European Union, as a violation of the “one country, two systems” formula supposed to remain in force until 2047.

The “National Security Office” will deal with “special cases” which the Hong Kong authorities are unable to handle, the Liberty Times reported Saturday as more details emerged about the contents of the law. The office’s tasks would be to analyze the security situation in the special administrative region, and to give advice and assist the local authorities in protecting national security while also collecting and analyzing information.

The new office would be the fourth unit of China’s central government to have a presence in Hong Kong, following its official representative office, a People’s Liberation Army unit, and a foreign ministry office, the Liberty Times reported.

According to another provision of the new law, Hong Kong would also have to establish a “committee for the protection of national security” (香港維護國家安全委員會) which would include a national security adviser sent by Beijing. In a break with tradition, related court cases would be handled by judges appointed by the territory’s chief executive.

A final version of the new national security law was expected to be voted and approved at a special session next month, reports said.

