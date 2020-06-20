Foreign analysts watching the India-China developments on the LAC in Ladakh wonder why the Indian government is taking time to articulate its reaction to the brutal killing of 20 Indian soldiers by their Chinese counterparts when China reneged on the deal to withdraw to its side of the LAC and allow disengagement by both sides. That is because the Indian government is looking at the emerging big picture, of which this local skirmish is a part of, as it formulates its response.

The Indian response so far is in the form of a formal statement by the Indian army and messages from Indian political leaders about the bravery of the soldiers who laid down their lives. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an all-party meeting on Friday (June 19) to discuss what needs to be done. The government has, till then, left it to the army leadership to deal with the tactical part of the on-going engagement with the intruding Chinese at ground zero.

India does not see the Ladakh incursion as just another Chinese psyops exercise. The violent attack by the Chinese, a first in decades anywhere on the LAC, is not accidental either. India sees this as part of the overall Chinese plan to strategically and militarily encircle India at any cost. The Indian view is not far from wrong.

The Ladakh incursion has to be seen as part of a series of Chinese and Chinese-instigated maneuvers along India's northern borders in the Himalayas as well as in the Indian Ocean in the south over the last couple of years. That the maneuvers are executed in spite of the world's preoccupation with Covid-19 and President Xi Jinping's repeated friendly gestures toward Indian leadership suggests one thing: Xi is in a hurry to execute a militarist plan primarily to divert his own people's attention from his government's political excesses and economic failings and simultaneously take forward his country's expansionist "China Dream."

The political aspect of the dream involves expanding China's hegemony as much as possible toward Europe and Africa. The crux, however, is containment of India. The expansion plans of China hinge on this crucial element. Why? The road route toward the West passes through some of the most inhospitable and mountainous regions of the Himalayas that run close to Indian borders and which are defended ably by India.

Much of this territory is either disputed or the international border unmarked and unmapped. That is what China is taking advantage of. This is how China sees the northern encirclement of India: To the west lies the Gwadar Port of Pakistan that is the gateway to Afghanistan and Iran.

The CPEC project, funded by China, involves modernizing the road from Gwadar to Kashgar in China's Xinjiang province. The road passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK, much to India's irritation. The Xinjiang region is linked by road to Lhasa in Tibet. There is a simultaneous route built from Nepal's border with China to Lhasa. Now visualize on the map — from Gwadar on the west to Lhasa on the east — a collaborative military complex of Pakistan and China. These land routes are modern and dotted with commercial, industrial and military areas with loops and connecting roads — a veritable road network for quick mobilization in times of war.

There is but a small chink in this mega encirclement plan: A small projection of land between the Shaksgam Valley (India-claimed but ceded to China by Pakistan) and Aksai Chin (grabbed by China from India, near the Karakoram Pass, a strategic Indian-held area). This piece of land comprises the Galvan Valley and the Shyok river that Galvan river flows into. The Siachen glacier, dominated by India, is to the west of this piece of land. The heights on both sides of the valley are of strategic importance.

For China, and Pakistan and their CPEC corridor, this land is vital: It can give them a clear link-up between their territories and make their joint military maneuvers a real headache for India. If China has control of the valley, it can easily link Xinjiang and Tibet. Xinjiang and Gwadar are already linked. Get the picture? Their CPEC joint venture can help China use Pakistani territory and the CPEC as a security front against India. If they work jointly, and possibly along with Nepal, they can simultaneously disturb India anywhere along the entire border.

President Xi Jinping naturally wants this piece of land, this valley. In April-May the Chinese made three incursions into the Indian side of the LAC. Two of them were red herrings while the Ladakh one, in the Galvan Valley, was the real one. They came in their thousands, established living places, and installed armor. It is here that they killed 20 Indian soldiers.

The Chinese are not going to leave easily. They have time till September when the coming winter and snow make the area inhospitable. It is to be seen how India is able to evict them before September.

That is one part of the northern encirclement. China now eyes the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the south of the Indian sub-continent. China calls it the "string of pearls" — ports in various countries that can be used by the Chinese navy. They literally form a string around the Indian Ocean.

Look at Chinese investments in marine projects in various countries: China has a naval military base under its control in Djibouti, Horn of Africa. It aids a rail line that connects Ethiopia with the port of Djibouti. China is building a port at Kyaukphyu in Myanmar. There's Gwadar in Pakistan and Hambanthota in Sri Lanka. There's the rail link from Kenya’s Nairobi to the port of Mombasa. There are huge investments in Indonesia too.

The Western Indian Ocean (WIO) region similarly comprises Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Comoros, Madagascar, Seychelles, Mauritius, and Reunion. China targets them for future investments.

India is well aware of the Chinese interests in and around the Indian Ocean. India and Africa are signatories to the Blue Economy project to promote trade, investment, and maritime ties. It has since updated its maritime naval defense policy taking the Chinese threat into account.

China works for its Silk Road initiative in the north and the Maritime Silk Route initiative in the south. Its march west in order to be smooth has to first negotiate India. It is actually a deja vu: The way the United States once encircled China over land and sea, China now wants to do the same to India.

The Dragon has always been associated with patience. But it is the Elephant that is patient after Ladakh. It is not hyperbole. There is no jingoism, no battle cries.

Rather, it is China that is in a hurry. Because President Xi Jinping, who has abrogated to himself all available powers, wants a tangible success in in time for the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party in 2021.

That alone can redeem him, he must think, after a string of failures since his ascendance to power. He miscalculated on Hong Kong. His decision to impose stricter laws on the island was met with unprecedented protests. He miscalculated on Taiwan. The country voted for the incumbent, anti-unification party. He miscalculated on the initial secretiveness about Covid-19. It is still haunting him, making him a suspicious person, while dragging his country and its economy down.

Vivek Khandekar, 44, is a former Indian Army colonel who currently serves as an independent defense writer and analyst