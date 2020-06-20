Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing. Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The coronavirus task force on Saturday (June 20) rebutted claims that Beijing’s resurgence of COVID-19 infections were linked to Taiwan.

Hong Kong experts suggested the viral genome sequence identified in the Chinese capital’s new outbreak bears a similarity to the ones found in Taiwan and Europe. In response, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) clarified the viral strain was detected from imported cases in March from Turkey, wrote Newtalk.

A total of 13 individuals on a group tour to Turkey between March 4-13 were confirmed to have contracted the novel virus after their return to Taiwan. No other cases reported in Taiwan so far were found to be infected by the same viral strain, Chuang added.

The health official stressed Taiwan has nothing to do with the second wave of the COVID outbreak wreaking havoc in Beijing, according to the report.

Beijing is in lockdown and there has been mass testing since new cases sprung up on June 11, originating from a wholesale market Xinfadi, with a caseload of 205 as of Friday (June 19). Chinese virologists claimed the coronavirus in the new infections came from Europe, but was more similar to strains discovered earlier.