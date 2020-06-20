Taiwan's representative in South Africa (left) hands over 100,000 face masks to the Ethiopian ambassador Taiwan's representative in South Africa (left) hands over 100,000 face masks to the Ethiopian ambassador (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has donated 100,000 surgical masks to Ethiopia, the homeland of controversial World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (June 20).

Many have accused Tedros of downplaying the gravity of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak since the outset. Meanwhile, he has rejected allegations of working on China’s behalf to keep Taiwan out of the global health community.

Nevertheless, the island nation is underlining its motto, “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping,” by having its representative in South Africa pass on the 100,000 masks to Ethiopia for use by medical staff, CNA reported. The country in the Horn of Africa has confirmed about 4,000 coronavirus patients, including more than 70 who have already died.

Taiwan does not have a representative office in Addis Ababa, while South Africa was still under lockdown, so the island’s envoy in Pretoria could not leave the country. Instead, he presided over the handover to Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam at the Ethiopian mission in South Africa on Thursday (June 18).

Over the past few months, Taiwan has donated millions of masks to countries in East and South Asia, the Pacific, Europe and America, and the United States.