TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 100,000 people have downloaded the Taipei Bus Station (台北轉運站) app since it was released last year.

Consumers have shown more interest in electronic ticket purchases due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taipei Bus Station officials said at a press conference on Friday (June 19). The mobile ticketing app was released in August last year, CNA reported.

The app allows passengers to buy tickets, select seats, and board using a simple QR code. Using their phones, people can also check departure times and see how many seats are available on each bus.

Passengers can purchase tickets from five bus companies, including United Bus, Kuo-Kuang Motor Transportation, Kamalan Bus, Ho-Hsin Bus Traffic, and Aloha Bus Company. Starting in July, customers will also be able to buy tickets using the app, from Jasun Bus, Taroko Bus, and Taiwan United Bus, UDN reported.

Officials also announced a new feature for the app, which allows passengers to switch their tickets 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time, as long as it is with the same bus company.

In order to encourage more people to buy electronic bus tickets, between May 29 and Aug. 31, bus riders who use the app to make purchases will get NT$20 to NT$40 (68 cents to US$1.35) cash back on each ticket.