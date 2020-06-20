KMT changes stance on '1992 consensus'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) Reform Committee's cross-strait discussion group recommended on Friday morning (June 19) the “1992 consensus” be used as a "historical description" of cross-strait interactions — advocating that four pillars be used to build a new relationship between the Taiwan Straits.

The cross-strait discussion group within the KMT Reform Committee held a plenary meeting Friday morning and put forward a proposal that recommended four pillars to build a peaceful and stable new relationship across the Taiwan Strait. The four mainstays, according to a Liberty Times report, include:

Upholding the sovereignty of Taiwan Guaranteeing freedom, democracy, and human rights Prioritizing Taiwan’s security Creating a prosperous win-win situation for cross-strait relations

KMT Party Chairman Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣) emphasized the new stance on the "1992 consensus" was not a change in course for the KMT, but rather a move to counter the public’s misunderstanding and mistrust of the policy, caused by Beijing and the Democratic Progressive Party.

Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Friday night that Beijing’s cornerstone policy for Taiwan is the "1992 consensus" and it embodies the "one-China principle.” This is the political foundation for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, she added.

Upholding the “1992 consensus" and opposing Taiwan Independence is the common political foundation for mutual trust, communication, and cooperation between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the KMT," Zhu was quoted as saying. She noted that over the years, the two parties have promoted the peaceful development of cross-strait relations on this basis and have enhanced the interests and well-being of the people on both sides, achieving positive results.

Zhu also pointed out that current cross-strait relations are complex. As such, she hoped the KMT will clearly distinguish right from wrong, adhere to China’s policy, cherish and maintain the existing political foundations of the two parties, and correctly handle the political differences on both sides.

Zhu added she wished to see Taiwan continue to work with China to promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and advocate for the interests and welfare of citizens.

She said that if the KMT discards its long-term adherence to the “1992” consensus it deviates from the basic principles concerning cross-strait relations. It will not only damage the basis of mutual trust, but will also cause obstacles, in terms of exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and the two sides.