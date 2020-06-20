TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election may mean a generally consistent American policy towards Taiwan, but the man himself could prove a variable in bilateral relations, suggested an American expert familiar with East Asian affairs.

Ryan Hass (何瑞恩), a fellow in the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution, made the remarks at a symposium held on Friday (June 19) by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank based in Washington, D.C.

If Trump receives a new mandate in November, the U.S. is likely to support Taiwan in terms of security and diplomatic affairs, continuing the strategy set out by his administration over the past few years. Nevertheless, economic considerations could be a weak link in bilateral ties, evidenced by the lack of progress in negotiations for a free trade agreement and investment framework, UDN quoted Hass as saying.

There is another caveat, though, because Trump himself is an unpredictable factor in how Washington engages with Taiwan, Hass argued.

In the scenario where former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins, he could seek to resume direct communications with Beijing, which reduces the chances of a miscalculation on cross-strait issues.

A U.S. under the leadership of Biden may also seek to boost economic ties with Taiwan, building on what has been achieved between the two sides on cancer research and energy cooperation during the Obama administration, Hass reckoned.

While Trump has appeared eager to bolster Taiwan’s defense capabilities against the threat of China, an explosive book penned by his erstwhile national security advisor, John Bolton, has raised eyebrows in many quarters for his Asian policy. Bolton alleged that Trump pleaded with Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) to help him win a second term, while downplaying Washington’s commitments and obligations to Taiwan, wrote NPR.