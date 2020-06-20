A woman's coworkers prevent her from falling at Asus HQ, in Taipei. (Netizen photo) A woman's coworkers prevent her from falling at Asus HQ, in Taipei. (Netizen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dramatic scene played out on Friday night (June 19) when a woman under duress nearly suffered a fatal fall from the 14th floor of the ASUS headquarters in Taipei.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, police received a report that a distressed 30-year-old female Asus employee, surnamed Sun, appeared to be preparing to leap from the company's headquarters on Lide Road in Taipei's Beitou District, reported UDN. When police arrived on the scene, they spotted the woman sitting on the ledge of the 14th floor.

Sun was seen holding a rope in her hand and appeared to be poised to jump. Several police officers tried to calm her down and convince her to move away from the ledge, but she refused.

Just as an officer tried to grab her from behind, she noticed and leaned forward. Police then stepped back and tried to reassure her.



A woman surnamed Sun sits on ledge of Asus HQ. (Netizen photo)

However, when Sun later appeared to be distracted, three or four of her colleagues rushed forward to try and grab her, reported SET News. Although a coworker managed to grab her by the waist, she fell out the window, but was saved by a couple of employees who managed to grab her hands at the last second, leaving her dangling 14 stories above the ground.

Police quickly rushed forward and helped pull the woman back to safety. The woman was unharmed and immediately sent to the psychiatric ward of the Tri-Service General Hospital Beitou Branch for treatment.

According to a preliminary investigation by the police, Sun has a history of depression and is suspected to be suffering from excessive stress in her life.



Coworkers cling to Sun's arms. (Netizen photo)

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center anytime at 0800-788995, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.



Sun dangles from 14th floor. (Netizen photo)