TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The diaries written by President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) during their rule belong to Taiwan’s Academia Historica (國史館), the Taipei District Court ruled Friday (June 19).

As appeals against the verdict were still possible, the saga originally pitting two members of the Chiang family against each other was likely to continue, reports said.

In 2005, Chiang Ching-kuo’s daughter-in-law Chiang Fang Chi-yi (蔣方智怡 ) deposited the diaries at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University for safe-keeping, but a granddaughter of Chiang Ching-kuo, Chiang Yomei (蔣友梅), challenged her move, saying the diaries belonged to the family as a whole.

The Academia Historica obtained the agreement of a court in the United States in 2015 that the documents should be returned to Taiwan, and later that year, it filed a legal case targeting more than a dozen members of the Chiang family to determine the ownership of the diaries, CNA reported. Friday’s ruling was the latest episode in that legal battle, though it was not immediately known whether any appeals were forthcoming.

