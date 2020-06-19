  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan court awards Chiang Kai-shek, Chiang Ching-kuo diaries to Academia Historica

Appeals against verdict still possible

  918
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 20:41
President Chiang Ching-kuo's diaries at the Hoover Institution 

President Chiang Ching-kuo's diaries at the Hoover Institution  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The diaries written by President Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) during their rule belong to Taiwan’s Academia Historica (國史館), the Taipei District Court ruled Friday (June 19).

As appeals against the verdict were still possible, the saga originally pitting two members of the Chiang family against each other was likely to continue, reports said.

In 2005, Chiang Ching-kuo’s daughter-in-law Chiang Fang Chi-yi (蔣方智怡 ) deposited the diaries at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University for safe-keeping, but a granddaughter of Chiang Ching-kuo, Chiang Yomei (蔣友梅), challenged her move, saying the diaries belonged to the family as a whole.

The Academia Historica obtained the agreement of a court in the United States in 2015 that the documents should be returned to Taiwan, and later that year, it filed a legal case targeting more than a dozen members of the Chiang family to determine the ownership of the diaries, CNA reported. Friday’s ruling was the latest episode in that legal battle, though it was not immediately known whether any appeals were forthcoming.
Chiang Kai-shek
Chiang Ching-kuo
diaries
Academia Historica
Stanford University
Hoover Institution

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Café Astoria inherits spirit of Russia
Taiwan’s Café Astoria inherits spirit of Russia
2020/06/20 14:52
Taiwan’s Café Astoria combines Russian cuisine with literary history
Taiwan’s Café Astoria combines Russian cuisine with literary history
2020/06/17 16:52
Taiwan holds Tiananmen vigil as China silences Hong Kong
Taiwan holds Tiananmen vigil as China silences Hong Kong
2020/06/05 19:32
US should promote Taiwan's participation in WHO: Stanford scholar
US should promote Taiwan's participation in WHO: Stanford scholar
2020/04/27 18:00
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's icons
Photo of the Day: Map of Taiwan's icons
2020/04/24 14:08