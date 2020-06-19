  1. Home
Taiwan extends ban on tour groups to July 31

Ban valid for both inbound and outbound groups of travelers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 20:41
File photo of crowds at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As countries begin to discuss travel bubbles amid the slowdown of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ban on inbound and outbound tour groups will nevertheless still remain in place at least until July 31, the government announced Friday (June 19).

The Ministry of Transportation’s Tourism Bureau said the extension of the ban, first imposed on March 19, was necessary for an effective prevention of new virus infections, CNA reported. Within the previous days, three Taiwanese citizens returning from work in Bangladesh had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The further development of the pandemic will influence any changes in its decisions, the Tourism Bureau said, asking travel agencies to be lenient for customers canceling their travel reservations.

Several countries, including Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and New Zealand, have recently debated the possibility of travel bubbles, but so far, no decision has been reached involving Taiwan.
