Taiwan special forces train to counter Chinese incursions

Black Hawk and Apache helicopters take part in drills to defend country if attacked

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 17:30
A Black Hawk helicopter taking part in special forces drills in Hsinchu County Friday June 19  

A Black Hawk helicopter taking part in special forces drills in Hsinchu County Friday June 19   (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Special forces used helicopters in large-scale maneuvers playing out resistance against a Chinese attack on a Taiwan airport in Hsinchu County on Friday (June 19).

Over the past two weeks, at least six incidents have been reported of Chinese warplanes intruding into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), according to official news releases. The drills for the Army’s special forces were scheduled to last from June 8 through 22, both day and night, and to cover a distance of 350 kilometers in Taoyuan City and Hsinchu County, CNA reported.

The main item on Friday morning’s schedule was an imaginary attempt by hidden Chinese forces to interfere with traffic at an Air Force base in Hsinchu County. The special forces immediately formed units to track down, locate and attack the enemy near the town of Hukou.

The exercises featured OH-58D search helicopters, AH-64E Apaches and UH-60 M Black Hawks, as well as eight-wheeled CM-32 Clouded Leopard armored vehicles made in Taiwan.

While in the past, such drills often focused on fighting in mountainous terrain, more recent strategies have played out in urban environments, officers said. Friday’s exercises also paid attention to the treatment of combat casualties, according to the CNA report.

The same units performing in Hukou on Friday were also planning to take part in the Han Kuang 36 war games at Jianan Beach in Taichung City on July 16.
