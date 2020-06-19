  1. Home
Only Taiwanese citizens, ARC holders eligible for quarantine compensation

Foreigners visiting Taiwan must shoulder any losses during their mandatory isolation

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 16:52
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only citizens and Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders are eligible to apply for quarantine compensation starting Wednesday (June 17), according to the health authorities of Taiwan.

Amendments have been made to the regulations governing reparations provided to individuals subject to isolation due to the coronavirus as Taiwan gradually reopens, said the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Foreigners without ARCs will be held responsible for any damages incurred by the government’s quarantine measures upon their arrival in the country, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The task force for the COVID-19 crisis believes such visits were made of their own accord, hence the need to take responsibility for any losses.

To qualify for the subsidy, individuals must ensure they follow disease prevention protocols and abide by the relevant rules. They are also required to provide documents proving they have not received any type of salary during the isolation period.

Those eligible will be paid NT$1,000 (US$33.8) a day, and they can apply to district offices from the day after the end of their quarantine. More information can be found at the website for the service.

The coronavirus reparation measures, taking effect on March 10, had seen 99,210 applications as of June 16. Among them, 77,769 have been granted, totaling NT$991.72 million in payments.
