TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Recent satellite photos appear to show that China has transported construction machinery and military equipment to the border of the Galwan Valley in the Himalayas where a serious conflict broke out Monday (June 15) evening.

The images, shot on Tuesday (June 16) by Planet Labs just a day after soldiers engaged in a bloody hand-to-hand skirmish in the Galwan Valley, show an increase in activity from a week earlier, according to Reuters.

NewTalk reported that at least 200 military vehicles have assembled in the area, along with more Chinese troops. Furthermore, the photos suggest the Chinese may have built a mountain road and dammed a river.

Officials from India reported they have authorized emergency military powers to combat any Chinese aggression in the region.

HawkEye 360, a radio frequency data analytics company, analyzed Planet Labs’ photos and confirmed the massing of Chinese military trucks, tents and other machinery in the valley. It suggested the Chinese may have been doing so as early as May 29.

These satellite photos come after India and China agreed to ease regional tensions. India TV reported 76 injured Indian troops from the clash on Monday are recovering well and will return to their unit within 15 days.