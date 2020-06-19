  1. Home
Suspected Chinese missile found on Taiwan beach

Simplified Chinese writing spotted on mysterious metal object found on N. Taiwan beach

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 16:03
Mysterious metal object discovered on Taiwan beach suspected to be part of missile. (Taiwan Coast Guard photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 2.4-meter-long metal object discovered at Yongzhen Seaside Park in Taiwan's Yilan county on Tuesday (June 16) is thought to be an empty missile shell used by the Chinese military during one of its firing trials.

During a press interview Friday (June 19), Taiwan Transportation Safety Board (TTSB) Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said the cone-shaped metal object appears to be the remains of a ballistic missile. He said aviation safety officers had determined the mysterious object was not aircraft wreckage since it contained a metal matrix composite, which is not used for constructing airplanes.

Based on the simplified Chinese observed on the surface of the metal, Young said he believed the object belonged to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the sea swept it to Taiwan's shore. He added that the characters were hand-written and therefore the "missile shell" was most likely part of a firing exercise instead of an official attack, reported UDN.

Young told media there was no need for further investigation on TTSB's part. He noted the metallic object would be kept by Yilan's Coast Guard and advised the public to not be overly alarmed by the discovery, according to NewTalk.
