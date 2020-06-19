  1. Home
Passengers flying Taiwan’s China Airlines required to check-in online from June 22

Measure intended to reduce human interaction for better coronavirus control

  6337
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/19 14:44
(Facebook, China Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers flying on Taiwan’s China Airlines (CAL) are asked to check-in online from Monday (June 22) in a bid to reduce human contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Passengers are advised to check-in via the company’s website or smartphone app, available both on iOS and Android platforms 48 hours to 80 minutes prior to their scheduled boarding time, according to CAL. Kiosks at Taiwanese airports for the self-check-in service will be suspended to cut the chances of virus transmission.

The advance check-in service allows users to register passport and visa information online, after which they will need to print out the boarding pass or use e-boarding pass. However, people are still required to have their luggage checked at CAL counters.

Considering the e-service may prove a challenge to seniors, the national carrier said a limited number of CAL counters will be made available for onsite check-ins, wrote Liberty Times. Passengers are reminded to wear face masks and arrive at airports early in compliance with disease control measures, said the airlines.

CAL has added four additional destinations for its resumed flight schedule from July, which are Penang, Palau, London, and Shanghai. Currently, the company will operate one flight a week destined for Beijing, which has seen a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, but there may be adjustments as the situation evolves, wrote UDN.
