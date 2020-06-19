TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's military may not necessarily have an edge over Indian forces if border conflicts between the two countries continue to intensify, according to recent studies from Harvard University's Belfer Center and the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) in Washington, D.C.

Although the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is widely deemed as having a significant military advantage, the studies claim that India maintains an edge in high-altitude mountainous environments, according to CNN.

In terms of air power, the Belfer study noted that China has strengthened its airbases on its eastern and southern regions in reaction to potential threats from the U.S., leaving at least four PLA airbases vulnerable around the Himalayas. It stressed that Chinese pilots are not as experienced as those from the Indian Air Force and they may encounter difficulty adapting to the dynamic aerial conditions.

When it comes to ground forces, the CNAS report noted, Indian troops have gained battlefield experience by fighting in places like Kashmir and in skirmishes along its border with Pakistan. The report pointed out that the PLA has not engaged in major combat since its clash with Vietnam in 1979, according to CNN.