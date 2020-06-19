TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With communist China reporting a new outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in Beijing, several videos have surfaced showing huge throngs of people forming in and around hospitals to be tested for the disease.

Last week, a new outbreak of the virus was reported in Beijing's Xinfadi Market, with 180 people officially infected with the disease as of Friday (June 19). The government has ordered that residents of nearby, high-risk neighborhoods as well as food and beverage staff across the city be tested for COVID-19.

As a result, massive crowds of people could be seen flooding into hospitals in Beijing this week to get tested. China's state-run media claims that 356,000 people in Beijing have taken nucleic acid tests since June 13.

A Chinese vlogger who goes by the pseudonym Harry Chen PhD told Taiwan News the first video below was taken on Tuesday (June 16) in Dongban Bidian Village in Beijing's Changping District, which is significant because it is to the north of the city center, while the market is located in Fengtai District, to the south. The woman who shot the video can be heard saying that people are waiting in line to take the nucleic acid test, she then comments: "Look at these bikes. How many bikes there are, that's how many people are here ... If there is a disease, you can get infected, running here to gather a crowd."

Hospital line up in #Beijing, the situation is dire. A new cluster threatens to rip through the country as many have already fled the city seeking refuge elsewhere...sound familiar?#COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0jptGuoc8P — Harry Chen PhD (@HarryChenPhD1) June 17, 2020

The second video was also taken on Tuesday in a Beijing hospital, approximately one hour from the city center. Human rights activist Jennifer Zeng told Taiwan News that Beijing residents from designated areas are not allowed to go to work or leave the city without taking the test.

Here is video of yet another location in Beijing taken on Thursday (June 18).