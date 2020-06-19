TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has pledged to increase Taipei's cooperation with Washington as the first female Taiwanese Representative to the U.S., while standing firm in the face of Chinese political pressure on the international stage.

Taking to Facebook one day after the Presidential Office announced her appointment, Hsiao shared the congratulatory statement from the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT). She also laid out her goals of promoting ties with the U.S. as the next Taiwanese ambassador, replacing Stanley Kao (高碩泰), who has held the post for more than four years.

“Taiwan-U.S. relations will undergo drastic changes for some time to come,” said Hsiao. She added she would strive to deepen bilateral collaboration in a variety of fields and ensure Taiwan’s security and prosperity.

Hsiao said she has been prepared to fight for the country on the diplomatic front since she became an advisor to the National Security Council in April. She added that when facing the constant provocations stemming from China’s "wolf warrior diplomacy" on the international stage, she will not cower, but rather tackle them with resilience and wisdom.

“It is an honor to become a representative for the country, but it is also an extremely heavy responsibility,” said Hsiao, expressing gratitude to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her trust. Born to a Taiwanese father and American mother, Hsiao said bridging the gap between Taiwan and the international community has always been her aspiration.