TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Eighty Taiwanese films are expected to screen at 2020 Cannes.

The festival will be held online due to the pandemic and will start next Monday (June 22-26). Taiwan Creative Content Agency organizes the Taiwan section, which features 80 Taiwan films that explore the nation's hotspots, according to the agency.

In the agency's press release, the highlights of the screenings include the drama, "Get The Hell Out," (逃出立法院), and comedy romance, "Acting Out Of Love," (練愛iNG). Meanwhile, Taiwan writer Chen Si-huang's (陳思宏) book will be introduced at the festival.

Furthermore, the agency will launch a series of events for its XR Day program on June 22. For more information, visit the website.