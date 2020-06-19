TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated an additional 60,000 masks to the state of Massachusetts as the U.S. continues to wage battle against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Boston, Hsu Yu-tien (徐佑典), made the donation of 10,000 N95 masks and 50,000 surgical masks on behalf of the Taiwan government on June 16, according to CNA. The masks were donated during an outdoor ceremony at the Culture Center in Boston, and received by Mark Sullivan, executive director at the Massachusetts International Trade and Investment Office (MOITI), on behalf of the state government.

After the ceremony, the masks were transported to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and distributed to frontline medical workers by the state government. This latest donation follows an April 20 donation of 100,000 masks by the Taiwanese government.

In addition to Massachusetts, the Boston office donated 100,000 surgical masks to Rhode Island on June 5. Since April, Taiwan has donated masks on the East Coast to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.