  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates 60,000 more masks to Massachusetts

10,000 N95 masks and 50,000 surgical masks were donated to the state on June 16

  1409
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/06/19 10:54
Taiwan donates 60,000 more masks to Massachusetts

Taiwan donates 60,000 more masks to Massachusetts (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated an additional 60,000 masks to the state of Massachusetts as the U.S. continues to wage battle against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Boston, Hsu Yu-tien (徐佑典), made the donation of 10,000 N95 masks and 50,000 surgical masks on behalf of the Taiwan government on June 16, according to CNA. The masks were donated during an outdoor ceremony at the Culture Center in Boston, and received by Mark Sullivan, executive director at the Massachusetts International Trade and Investment Office (MOITI), on behalf of the state government.

After the ceremony, the masks were transported to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and distributed to frontline medical workers by the state government. This latest donation follows an April 20 donation of 100,000 masks by the Taiwanese government.

In addition to Massachusetts, the Boston office donated 100,000 surgical masks to Rhode Island on June 5. Since April, Taiwan has donated masks on the East Coast to New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.
Taiwan Can Help
mask donations
TECO Boston
Massachusetts

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
2020/06/20 16:09
Taiwan donates more masks, PPE to Philippines
Taiwan donates more masks, PPE to Philippines
2020/06/12 12:15
Czech parliament refuses to thank Taiwan for help amid Chinese pressure
Czech parliament refuses to thank Taiwan for help amid Chinese pressure
2020/06/05 11:07
Global Cooperation and Training Framework highlights Taiwan's value: AIT head
Global Cooperation and Training Framework highlights Taiwan's value: AIT head
2020/06/02 16:19
Southern Taiwan city donates medical supplies to Japanese cities
Southern Taiwan city donates medical supplies to Japanese cities
2020/05/20 12:21