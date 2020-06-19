Industry experts and customers to tackle post-pandemic supply chain structures, share best practices: June 23-24

SINGAPORE | Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - June 19, 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit 2020 will take place online June 23-24 with a central theme of how to run a next-generation supply chain.

The two half-day summit will cover a range of topics focused on Supply Chain 4.0, from smart warehousing to running a live supply chain in real time. Attendees will gain insider tips and insights from experts as well as industry peers, such as IDC, DB Schenker, Standard Chartered, Treasury Wine Estates, Greensill, LF Logistics and EBP Global. The event is supported by the Global Supply Chain Council and Geek+.

According to IDC, almost 60% of ASEAN, and Australia and New Zealand manufacturers said their top priority in the next three to four years is to improve supply chain performance.

Cas Brentjens, vice president, Infor Nexus Asia Pacific Japan & India, Middle East Africa, will discuss how to run live supply chains with real-time insights.









"To remain competitive and resilient in today's world, supply chains must be connected, responsive, and digitally enabled. Organisations that leverage data and rich visualisation can transform their tracking to generate real business insights that will give them a competitive edge. The APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit is all about how to do this, with in-depth roundtables and networking to complement presentations," Brentjens said.

Stephanie Krishnan, IDC research director and expert in Industry 4.0, will share new economic and supply chain market research with participants.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up supply chains globally, having intelligent, fully connected supply chains is more important than ever before. Today's disrupted business landscape requires an optimised supply chain that is seamless, transparent and connected. This helps companies control costs, enhances quality and ultimately, builds resilience. We predict that by the end of 2023, 40% of all Asia-Pacific manufacturing supply chains will have invested in supply chain resiliency and AI, resulting in 15% productivity improvement."

Michael Sugirin, global head of open account trade and trade implementation, Standard Chartered, is a recognised leader in supply chain finance, mobile money and complex treasury solutions. He will present new findings into supply chain finance: best practices during Covid-19.

"The pandemic has revealed vulnerabilities of supply chains, and many of our clients are rethinking their strategies. We'll examine what key themes are emerging and offer insights into what corporates are doing to mitigate liquidity risks," Sugirin said.

Bobby Mathew, global director, Treasury Wine Estates, will discuss how his company has digitised its global supply chain from vineyard to bottle.

"Innovation is paramount at Treasury Wine Estates. We've transformed our company over the past few years, optimising our operations by digitising our global supply chain, which has propelled our growth in new and existing markets. We're looking forward to sharing our story with delegates and discussing our experience," Mathew said.

Some of the largest brands in the region rely on Infor's expertise to boost their bottom line. Last December, supermarket giant Coles selected Infor Nexus, a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, for its global trade platform to create enhanced international supply chain visibility.

Topics at the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit include:

Supply Chain 4.0 & best practices for running global supply chain networks

Intelligent supply chains--improving visibility and liquidity

Smart warehousing, automation and robotics

Transforming supply chains to be more agile, resilient and increase operational efficiency

How to run a live supply chain in real time

Driving change, innovation and growth in global financial supply chain networks

Workforce management and overcoming supply chain disruption





To register for the Infor APAC Supply Chain Virtual Summit, visit https://www.inforapacsupplychain.com





Media contact

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

+65 9799 9133

phyllis.tan@infor.com





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.





Infor customers include: