TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Natchan Rera (麗娜輪) passenger ship will resume sailing along the northeast coast of Taiwan between Suao in Yilan County and Hualien City from July 4, offering to ferry passengers' vehicles for free in July, according to a CNA report on Thursday (June 18).

The vessel stopped sailing the route in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uni-Wagon Marine Co., the operator of the vessel, said that starting July 4 the ship will set sail from the port of Suao at 11 a.m. every Saturday and arrive at Hualien port at 1 p.m.

The ship sails back from Hualien at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday and arrives in Suao at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the two-hour voyage range from NT$700 (US$23) to NT$1,500.

The company usually charges NT$1,000 for shipping a car, NT$2,000 for a mid-size bus, and NT$2,500 for a coach. The costs for shipping a scooter, heavy motorcycle, and a bicycle are NT$300, NT$500, and NT$100, respectively. To attract more people to take the boat, the company is offering to ship passengers’ vehicles for free in July.

Uni-Wagon Marine General Manager Chen Bai-chuan (陳百川) said that passengers will be able to admire the magnificent views of the Qingshui Cliffs (清水斷崖) during the voyage, and if they are lucky, may see dolphins or whales.