  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Honduras

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday

  1271
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/18 20:04
Yui Tah-ray 

Yui Tah-ray  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Thursday (June 18) that it has arranged for 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to be sent to Honduras after the Central American country’s president was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Tuesday. MOFA said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had expressed their concern for the health of the president of the Central American ally.

The ministry said Taiwan will continue to provide technical support and supplies to help the country fight the pandemic, CNA reported.

Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Yui Tah-ray (俞大㵢) said at a Thursday press conference that Hernandez is receiving treatment and teleworking. His wife, Ana Garcia de Hernandez, has asymptomatic COVID-19 and has self-isolated at home.

CNA quoted Yui as saying that when news about the president testing positive for COVID-19 broke, the department was talking with Excelsior Bio-System, Inc. (EBS) about cooperating in the future. EBS promised to donate 20,000 Taiwan-made COVID-19 rapid test kits to the country's Central American and Caribbean allies, Yui said, adding the test kits can deliver results in 10 minutes with an accuracy of more than 90 percent.

Of the 20,000 test kits, Honduras will be treated as the first priority and 10,000 kits will be sent out Thursday or Friday, Yui said. He followed up by saying the remaining 10,000 test kits will be provided to Guatemala and Belize.

Yui said Taiwan will continue to provide assistance to its allies, including sending supplies such as surgical masks, N95 masks, protection shields, DNA analyzers, hydroxychloroquine tablets, thermal imagers, and forehead thermometers.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Honduras. Also, 330 have died of the disease, per CNA.
COVID-19
Tsai Ing-wen
MOFA
Juan Orlando Hernandez
Honduras

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
2020/06/20 16:09
Turkey eyes resumption of flights to Taiwan in July
Turkey eyes resumption of flights to Taiwan in July
2020/06/20 15:17
Europe, US engage in talks to restructure WHO
Europe, US engage in talks to restructure WHO
2020/06/20 12:34
Taiwan beat coronavirus without sacrificing democracy: President
Taiwan beat coronavirus without sacrificing democracy: President
2020/06/20 11:54
Taiwan extends ban on tour groups to July 31
Taiwan extends ban on tour groups to July 31
2020/06/19 20:41