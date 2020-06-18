  1. Home
  2. World

Chinese vice premier admits economic challenges from coronavirus pandemic

Liu He acknowledges economic pressures, claims certain markets showing improvements

  1545
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/18 16:57
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He 

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s economy is still facing challenges from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but there are signs of improvement, Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) said in a message that was read at a forum in Shanghai Thursday (June 18).

He advised raising the efficiency of financial supervision and improving the capability of government departments to predict developments, China Times reported. Despite the challenges, Liu claimed some basic indicators are showing improvements, including the revival of the automobile and real estate markets.

The vice premier also mentioned Hong Kong, stating the communist government would safeguard the territory’s status as an international financial hub as well as the interests of foreign investors. China has been the target of global criticism for its decision to pass a national security law widely seen as a threat to Hong Kong's basic freedoms.

On the issue of world trade, Liu told the Lujiazui Forum that China would respect its trade agreement with the U.S. and move forward with its implementation. Deepened reforms and the large-scale opening of the economy will remain key goals of the government, he said.
Liu He
US-China relations
US-China trade war
coronavirus
pandemic
Hong Kong
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
2020/06/20 16:09
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
2020/06/20 16:08
EU blasts China for continued IP violations
EU blasts China for continued IP violations
2020/06/20 15:42
Turkey eyes resumption of flights to Taiwan in July
Turkey eyes resumption of flights to Taiwan in July
2020/06/20 15:17
PLA commanding officer killed in clash with India
PLA commanding officer killed in clash with India
2020/06/20 12:42