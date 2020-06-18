TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (June 18) announced one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), a man who may have been infected by other compatriots returning from Bangladesh.

During a news conference on Thursday, the CECC reported that one Taiwanese citizen who returned from Bangladesh over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19. Taiwan's latest case, No. 446, is a man in his 60s who went to work in Bangladesh in January of this year.

On June 12, he flew from Bangladesh to Malaysia. The next day, he boarded a charter jet with other Taiwanese businesspeople, including case No. 444 and case No. 445 bound for Taiwan.

The man sat in the row in front of case No. 444 and case. No. 445. According to the CECC, when the man arrived at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, he was not displaying any symptoms of the disease.

However, because the country is considered high-risk, case No. 446 was tested for the virus along with case No. 444 and case No. 445, as well as the 11 other passengers. After testing positive for the disease on Thursday, the man was placed in a hospital isolation ward.

The center emphasized that after case No. 446 entered the country, he directly entered quarantine without coming in contact with local relatives or friends. Currently, the health department has identified a total of six people who came in close contact with the man on the flight, including crew members and passengers who sat in the rows directly in front and behind him.

The CECC did not announce receiving any reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 74,842 COVID-19 tests, with 73,939 coming back negative.

Taiwan has now extended its streak of no new local infections to 67 days. Out of 446 total confirmed cases, 355 were imported, 55 were local, and 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet."

Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 434 have been released from hospital isolation. This leaves only five people still undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Taiwan.