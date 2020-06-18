TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day in a row, Chinese warplanes intruded into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the Air Force said Thursday (June 18).

In the latest case, a Chengdu J-10 and a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet were spotted southwest of Taiwan, CNA reported. As on previous occasions, a Taiwanese jet issued warnings to the Chinese warplanes, urging them to leave the ADIZ.

On Wednesday (June 17), another J-10 and a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane appeared in the same area southwest of Taiwan and was also admonished to leave.

Overall, Thursday’s event is the fifth case of a Chinese intrusion into Taiwan’s ADIZ since June 9, according to official comments by the military, CNA reported.