  1. Home
  2. Politics

Two Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan's ADIZ

Latest incursion is second incident in two days

  28579
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/18 15:32
J-11 fighter jets 

J-11 fighter jets  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the second day in a row, Chinese warplanes intruded into the southwestern part of Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the Air Force said Thursday (June 18).

In the latest case, a Chengdu J-10 and a Shenyang J-11 fighter jet were spotted southwest of Taiwan, CNA reported. As on previous occasions, a Taiwanese jet issued warnings to the Chinese warplanes, urging them to leave the ADIZ.

On Wednesday (June 17), another J-10 and a Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane appeared in the same area southwest of Taiwan and was also admonished to leave.

Overall, Thursday’s event is the fifth case of a Chinese intrusion into Taiwan’s ADIZ since June 9, according to official comments by the military, CNA reported.
PLAAF
Air Force
J-10 fighter jet
J-11 Fighter Jets
ADIZ
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
2020/06/20 16:09
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
2020/06/20 16:08
Taiwan Army holds drills prior to Han Kuang exercise
Taiwan Army holds drills prior to Han Kuang exercise
2020/06/20 15:56
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
2020/06/20 14:28
Taiwan beat coronavirus without sacrificing democracy: President
Taiwan beat coronavirus without sacrificing democracy: President
2020/06/20 11:54