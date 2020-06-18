  1. Home
  2. Politics

US refueling plane flies near SE Taiwan

US Air Force KC-135 flies southeast of Taiwan's Orchid Island

  2240
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/06/18 14:24
U.S. Air Force Stratotanker flew southeast of Taiwan's Orchid Island (Twitter, SCS Probing Initiative photo)

U.S. Air Force Stratotanker flew southeast of Taiwan's Orchid Island (Twitter, SCS Probing Initiative photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. Air Force refueling plane flew near southeastern Taiwan Thursday morning (June 18), according to a Twitter post by the Peking University Institute of Ocean Research’s SCS Probing Initiative.

The SCS Probing Initiative reported that a KC-135 Stratotanker took off from Okinawa, Japan, and loitered over waters southeast of Taiwan’s Orchid Island.

On Tuesday, two KC-135 tankers flew close to Taiwan; one traveled over the East China Sea toward the northern end of the country, while the other navigated the Bashi Channel. On June 9, a U.S. C-40A transport plane passed over the island nation's west coast with permission from the Taiwanese government.

Flights by U.S. military aircraft in the vicinity of Taiwan have been more frequent this month and are believed to be in response to China's increased presence in the area. On Wednesday, a Chinese J-10 fighter jet and a Shaanxi Y-8 military transport plane were expelled from Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the fourth incident of its kind in two weeks.
Taiwan
KC-135 Stratotanker
Orchid Island
ADIZ
China

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
Taiwan donates 100,000 masks to WHO chief's home country
2020/06/20 16:09
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
Photo of the Day: Taiwan stands with India
2020/06/20 16:08
Taiwan Army holds drills prior to Han Kuang exercise
Taiwan Army holds drills prior to Han Kuang exercise
2020/06/20 15:56
EU blasts China for continued IP violations
EU blasts China for continued IP violations
2020/06/20 15:42
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
Taiwan only country to hold Indian Holi festival
2020/06/20 14:28