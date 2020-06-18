TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 100,000 tons of garbage is accumulating throughout Nantou county, as the central Taiwanese county does not have enough garbage incineration facilities to handle the massive amounts of trash

Of particular concern is a 50,000-ton mountain of garbage in Caotun Township that officials worry could pollute a reservoir currently under construction nearby, according to Liberty Times. The 13 cities and towns of Nantou County produce around 250 tons of refuse a day, but due to the lack of incinerators, the garbage has to be shipped to facilities around the country to be incinerated.

But when those incinerators are shut down for repair or maintenance, it causes a pile-up of garbage, which is then dumped primarily in five townships: Caotun, Mingjian, Zhushan, Yuchi, and Zhongliao. These townships have been forced to start bagging up garbage in order to reduce the volume and odor.

In Mingjian Township alone, around 20,000 tons have already been bagged up, but they are now running out of space to store the waste.

The Nantou Environmental Protection Bureau said it is paying close attention to the problem, especially the mountain of garbage in Caotun given its close proximity to the Niaozuetan Artificial Lake Reservoir (鳥嘴潭人工湖水庫), which is expected to be finished within two years. Environmental officials worry that if the garbage is not dealt with soon, it could contaminate the water once the reservoir is complete.

The Kaohsiung City government had offered to assist Nantou County in dealing with the problem, but with the recent recall of Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and the by-election scheduled for mid-August, it could be two months before the city government can help. Environmental officials say they hope the new Kaohsiung mayor will follow through on the previous administration’s promise.

Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Agency recently promised to take care of the garbage problem and its threat to the reservoir within the next two-and-a-half years.