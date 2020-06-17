Elias Velazquez poses for a photo with his soccer ball at his home's entrance in the Fraga neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown in Buenos Aires, ... Elias Velazquez poses for a photo with his soccer ball at his home's entrance in the Fraga neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Argentina is far from the worst-hit country by COVID-19 in Latin America, but the impact on the youngest players of the soccer-crazy country’s favorite sport shows the subtle long-term damage being wrought by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Homes surround a soccer field in the Villa Itati neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, June 14, 2020, where Sergio Aguero, who plays with M... Homes surround a soccer field in the Villa Itati neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, June 14, 2020, where Sergio Aguero, who plays with Manchester City, grew up playing soccer. An informal “lightning" game several weeks ago between players from Villa Azul and Villa Itatí, was responsible for some 300 new COVID-19 cases among players, spectators and people living nearby, officials have said. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Nicolas Suarez, 16, controls the ball as he poses for a photo on the soccer field of the Fraga neighborhood, empty amid the COVID-19 lockdown to curb ... Nicolas Suarez, 16, controls the ball as he poses for a photo on the soccer field of the Fraga neighborhood, empty amid the COVID-19 lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Suarez, who is recognized as one of the best players in his neighborhood, said that even though he’s afraid of the virus he needs to keep playing, as he has aspirations to go professional. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Residents stand on their balcony below a mural of soccer star Carlos Tevez that reads in Spanish "I come from a place where they said success was impo... Residents stand on their balcony below a mural of soccer star Carlos Tevez that reads in Spanish "I come from a place where they said success was impossible," in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood where Tevez played as a youth in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Soccer in Argentina has been canceled for more than 80 days now with no restart in sight, cutting off thousands of young players in the poorest neighborhoods from what many felt was their only shot at a better life. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Second division soccer player Tiago Ruiz Diaz poses next to a mural logo of his Almagro soccer club and a painting of folk saint Gauchito Gil in the F... Second division soccer player Tiago Ruiz Diaz poses next to a mural logo of his Almagro soccer club and a painting of folk saint Gauchito Gil in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Success seemed obtainable for the 16-year-old midfielder, who moved from his club in one of the poorest neighborhoods to second-division, until coronavirus canceled soccer. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A youth controls a soccer ball outside apartment buildings in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood where soccer star Carlos Tevez played as a youth, while s... A youth controls a soccer ball outside apartment buildings in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood where soccer star Carlos Tevez played as a youth, while soccer is canceled as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, June 15, 2020. The Argentina office of UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, says child poverty in Argentina could reach 58.6% by the end of the year, and soccer professionals are worried about the impact that is having on young players' health and the future of the game. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A mural of Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez covers an apartment building in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood where he played as a youth in Buenos Aire... A mural of Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez covers an apartment building in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood where he played as a youth in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Soccer in Argentina has been canceled for more than 80 days now with no restart in sight, cutting off thousands of young players in the poorest neighborhoods from what many felt was their only shot at a better life. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A man stirs a large pot of soup to serve to residents, on the Santa Clara soccer club court where the current Boca Juniors captain Carlos Tevez played... A man stirs a large pot of soup to serve to residents, on the Santa Clara soccer club court where the current Boca Juniors captain Carlos Tevez played as a youth, in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. While soccer is canceled as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the club's members cook community meals every day to help residents eat. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Daniel Lopez, president of the Santa Clara soccer club where Argentina's soccer star Carlos Tevez started playing, poses for a portrait by a mural at ... Daniel Lopez, president of the Santa Clara soccer club where Argentina's soccer star Carlos Tevez started playing, poses for a portrait by a mural at the club's headquarters in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. “There are a lot of dangers and temptations in the street. The kids sought refuge here and now they can’t anymore,″ said López, due to the cancelation of soccer as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A child plays soccer in a park near a mural of soccer player Carlos Tevez in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood, where Tevez played as a youth in Buenos A... A child plays soccer in a park near a mural of soccer player Carlos Tevez in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood, where Tevez played as a youth in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Soccer in Argentina has been canceled for more than 80 days now with no restart in sight, cutting off thousands of young players in the poorest neighborhoods from what many felt was their only shot at a better life. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A soccer field is empty in the Villa Azul neighborhood while soccer is canceled, one of many measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Buenos Aires,... A soccer field is empty in the Villa Azul neighborhood while soccer is canceled, one of many measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, June 14, 2020. An informal “lightning" game several weeks ago between players from Villa Azul and Villa Itatí, was responsible for some 300 new cases among players, spectators and people living nearby, officials have said. (AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)

Thiago Laura poses for a photo wearing his Boca Juniors face mask as he waits for food at a soup kitchen in the Fraga neighborhood during the lockdown... Thiago Laura poses for a photo wearing his Boca Juniors face mask as he waits for food at a soup kitchen in the Fraga neighborhood during the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 6, 2020. The Argentina office of UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, says child poverty in Argentina could reach 58,6% by the end of the year, and soccer professionals are worried about the impact that is having on young players' health and the future of the game. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A soccer field is closed as health officials walk along its perimeter in the Villa Azul neighborhood, where officials isolated residents for strick qu... A soccer field is closed as health officials walk along its perimeter in the Villa Azul neighborhood, where officials isolated residents for strick quarantine after many residents tested positive for COVID-19 on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 25, 2020. An informal “lightning" game several weeks ago between players from Villa Azul and Villa Itatí, was responsible for some 300 new cases among players, spectators and people living nearby, officials have said. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Children play soccer on a paved soccer field, where Argentina's soccer star Carlos Tevez played according to residents, during a lockdown to curb the ... Children play soccer on a paved soccer field, where Argentina's soccer star Carlos Tevez played according to residents, during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Fuerte Apache neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, June 15, 2020. Argentina is far from the worst-hit country in Latin America by the new coronavirus, but the impact on the youngest players of canceling soccer shows the subtle long-term damage being wrought by the pandemia. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Young soccer players, from left, Daniel Rocaro, Uriel Lopez, and Bauti Fernandez pose for a photo in front of their trophies during an interview at th... Young soccer players, from left, Daniel Rocaro, Uriel Lopez, and Bauti Fernandez pose for a photo in front of their trophies during an interview at their club "16 de Agosto" where they used to play before the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Villa Caraza neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Lopez said that soccer games on TV right now are old and boring, while Fernandez admitted he doesn't have a ball at home so now he plays with his phone. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A soccer field called "El Potrero," where soccer star Diego Maradona started playing as a kid, is surrounded by homes in the Fiorito slum where he was... A soccer field called "El Potrero," where soccer star Diego Maradona started playing as a kid, is surrounded by homes in the Fiorito slum where he was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 25, 2020. Soccer in Argentina has been canceled for more than 80 days now with no restart in sight, cutting off thousands of young players in the poorest neighborhoods from what many felt was their only shot at a better life. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Nicolas Suarez, 16, poses for a photo as he hangs from a soccer goalpost in a soccer field that's closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the Fraga nei... Nicolas Suarez, 16, poses for a photo as he hangs from a soccer goalpost in a soccer field that's closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the Fraga neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Suarez, who is recognized as one of the best players in his neighborhood, said that even though he’s afraid of the virus he needs to keep playing, as he has aspirations to go professional. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — The apartment blocks of Fort Apache are emblazoned with murals of Carlos Tevez, the superstar forward for Argentina's most popular pro soccer team and its national squad.

“I come from a place where they said it was impossible to succeed,'' one mural reads, and Tiago Ruíz Díaz thought of those words all the time as he moved from his youth club in one of Buenos Aires' poorest neighborhoods to the second-division club Almagro. Success like Tevez's seemed obtainable for the 16-year-old midfielder. Until coronavirus came to Argentina.

Soccer has been cancelled for more than 80 days now, with no restart in sight, cutting off thousands of young players in Argentina's poorest neighborhoods from what many felt was their only shot at a better life.

“This pandemic has ruined everything,” Díaz said. “It’s terrible being like this, shut up at home.”

Argentina is far from the worst-hit country in Latin America — the toll here pales in comparison to the disasters unfolding in Brazil, Chile and Peru, among others. But the impact on the youngest players in the soccer-crazy country shows the subtle long-term damage being wrought by the pandemic outside the most affected areas.

Worried the lost time is costing them shots at professional careers, some young players are giving up and succumbing to the temptations of drugs and alcohol. Others desperate to stay in shape are playing for money in dangerous illegal games that have caused outbreaks of COVID-19 among players, spectators and people who live near soccer fields.

“There are a lot of dangers and temptations in the street. The kids sought refuge here and now they can’t anymore,″ said Daniel López, president of the Santa Clara club where both Tevez and Tiago started playing.

Santa Clara had 170 boys and girls in training until coronavirus came to Argentina. Now, Lopez has turned the club into a makeshift soup kitchen where volunteers cook meals in two huge pots and offer food to families who live nearly.

On a recent afternoon, Nicolás Suárez walked crestfallen onto a bare field in one of Buenos Aires' poorest neighborhoods. Two rusted metal arcs testified to its former life as a soccer field. It's become a wasteland covered in weeds and trash.

The 16-year-old midfielder was picked this year as one of the most promising young players in Buenos Aires and was set to join a team that would play games across the country, showing off his talents to scouts from Argentina's most important professional teams.

He dreamed of leaving Villa Fraga, north of the capital, and becoming a star like Tevez, Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero or even legend Diego Maradona.

But coronavirus has put his plans on hold.

To stay in shape and earn some money, Suárez and other athletes defy the legal ban and play games for money on a field hidden among the houses of Villa Fraga. Each player chips in a small amount and the winning team divides the pot. In a slum of 2,700 people with 30 diagnosed cases of the coronavirus, only some players wear masks during games that last up to three hours, he says.

An informal “lightning" game several weeks ago between players from Villa Azul and Villa Itatí, Agüero's hometown, was responsible for some 300 new cases among players, spectators and people living nearby, officials have said.

But the adults overseeing the illegal games say they're a risk worth taking.

“I'm more scared of them getting hooked on drugs than catching coronavirus," said Iván Mora, who coaches Suárez and about 100 other young players in the club called Playón Chacarita de Fraga. “If they aren't doing anything, the guys can get into drugs or alcohol."'

As Argentina has passed through repeated economic crises, Buenos Aires and other cities have become dotted with roughly 4,400 “misery towns” of brick and sheet-metal homes built on empty land without running water or sewer systems.

The towns are home to more than 4 million people, almost all at high risk of coronavirus because of the closely packed conditions and poor sanitary conditions.

Argentina has about 77 cases per 100,000 people, many times fewer than Chile, Peru and nearly a dozen other countries in the region. The relatively low figure is credited in large part to a strict quarantine put in place by President Alberto Fernández on March 20. At the same time, the economic damage from the disease and anti-virus measures has been severe — the Argentine government says the number of people needing food aid in the country has gone from 8 million to 11 million.

The Argentina office of UNICEF, the United Nations Childrens Fund, says child poverty in Argentina could reach 58,6% by the end of the year.

Soccer professionals are worried about the effect that is having on young players' health and the future of the game.

“It's going to impact their physiques without a doubt and that will be reflected in the game," said Luis Zubeldía, who coaches for Lanus, the professional club that's feeding children in poor neighborhoods. “Soccer players will keep coming, because it's a path to economic salvation for many families, but the question is how many.”

A few blocks from the field where Maradona played for the first time, Jorge Rocaro supervises volunteers cooking a meat and potato stew in two giant pots at Club August 16 in Villa Caraza in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires. Normally, 150 children practice the game there.

“Our club has become a source of nourishment so families can take a plate of food home," said Rocaro, the club president.

On the banks of the Riachuelo, one of the world's most polluted rivers, Caraza is home to families of informal workers who make a living with day labor like collecting recyclables, construction or sewing piecework, all seriously affected by the pandemic.

“Sport is a fundamental outlet for the kids,'' Rocaro said. “They get up, eat breakfast and go to school. In the afternoon they play soccer and get ready for the weekend games. The year is half lost already. It's very worrying."